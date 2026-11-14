'Full stop after...': Supriya Sule rules out NCP merger talks amid speculation

Mumbai:

Amid ongoing speculation over a possible alliance between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said that discussions on the matter ended following the death of her brother, Ajit Pawar.

"I have said this repeatedly. I am folding my hands and saying it once again, very clearly. I am tired of this issue," she said.

'We put a full stop'

Sule said discussions about a possible alliance had been underway with her brother Ajit Pawar. However, she said the talks came to an end after his death. "Discussions were going on with my brother. As long as Ajit Pawar was there, talks about an alliance were underway. A date had also been decided. But after my brother passed away, we put a full stop to the issue from our side," she said.

Sule added that she would not comment on the matter again and urged people not to mix family relationships with politics. "From today onwards, I will not speak on this issue. Please do not conflate personal relationships with politics," she said.

She also referred to Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, saying they had all worked with her father, Sharad Pawar. "My upbringing does not allow me to say anything negative about them. Power comes and goes, but family stays together," she said.

Recalling political relationships across party lines, Sule said her party had praised former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj on several occasions. She also said Sharad Pawar had extended support to the government at the time of the Pahalgam incident.

"What happened in 2023 has happened, but our family relationships existed then and continue to exist today," she added.

Supriya Sule responds to Sanjay Raut's remarks

Sule also responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, describing him as a senior leader and an elder brother who had every right to express his views. "Sanjay Raut is a prominent leader and an elder brother. He has the right to speak his mind. If he felt something, he is certainly entitled to write about it. Such editorials are welcome," she said,

Sule further claimed that she had received no communication from the Ajit Pawar faction regarding a possible alliance. "Supriya Sule has received no phone call, message, email, ChatGPT message or WhatsApp communication from the Ajit Pawar faction," she said.

Referring to her family's longstanding ties with Praful Patel, Sule said their relationship went back more than 60 years. "We serve together on a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee); you should fire your sources—they aren't providing accurate information. Yes, we do interact with several others in the context of the JPC," she said.

'No talks about joining the NDA'

Sule also categorically denied any discussions about joining the NDA.

On the issue of delimitation, she said the government had briefed them on a proposal to increase the number of parliamentary seats by 50 per cent across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. "We supported this proposal. We also expressed a positive stance on this, as well as on the issue of women's reservation. Our position three months ago remains the same today," she said.

Sule added that the draft proposal presented to them had envisaged a 50 per cent increase in seats and that they had responded positively to it. She also pointed out that the Congress had undertaken delimitation in the past.

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