From two failed landing attempts to a fatal crash: What happened to Ajit Pawar's jet during the final moments? Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and influential leader Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash in his stronghold of Baramati. The accident occurred as his aircraft was making its final approach for landing.

Baramati:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati. The Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crash-landed at the airport, killing Pawar and four others. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the local administration have confirmed that all five people on board --- Ajit Pawar, two associates, and two crew members --- were killed in the crash.

Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a crucial meeting.

According to Flightradar24, the 16-year-old business jet appeared to operate normally after take-off, but weather conditions and reduced visibility began posing challenges as the aircraft entered Baramati airspace, ultimately leading to the tragic accident.

Ajit Pawar's chartered flight movement pathway | Video

How and when did the accident happen? | Sequence of vents

The ill-fated aircraft ran into trouble during its second approach to landing and crashed on the runway at Baramati airport in Pune district. Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 shows that the Bombardier Learjet 45 took off from Mumbai airport at 8:10 am, flew over the Arabian Sea towards Baramati, and made its first landing approach around 8:30 am. That attempt was unsuccessful, reportedly due to poor visibility, as stated by the aircraft operator, VSR Ventures.

According to ground reports and aviation sources, the aircraft's first attempt to land on the Baramati runway was unsuccessful. The pilot initiated a go-around, taking the plane back into the air to prepare for a second approach. However, during the second approach, the situation worsened. Eyewitnesses reported that as the aircraft neared the runway, it became uncontrollable and crashed into nearby fields with a loud explosion. The plane immediately burst into flames, leaving no opportunity for rescue.

How did the accident happen?

Experts analysing the incident pointed out that the green line visible in photo suggests the aircraft was attempting a large turn to realign with the runway, rather than landing straight on. This confirms that the first landing attempt had been aborted. Common reasons for canceling a landing include poor runway visibility, strong winds or wind shear, incorrect approach angle or speed, technical alerts, or unexpected obstructions on the runway.

Baramati's airstrip, being a smaller facility, does not have an Instrument Landing System (ILS), requiring pilots to rely on visual and manual alignment. The large curve observed in the aircraft’s path indicates that the pilot struggled to visually align with the runway, prompting a second landing attempt that tragically ended in disaster.

What is ILS?

The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a radio-based navigation aid that allows pilots to land accurately even in poor visibility conditions such as fog, rain, or night. It provides pilots with two critical pieces of information: the left-right alignment with the runway and the correct vertical glide angle. Smaller airstrips like Baramati do not have ILS, so pilots must rely entirely on visual cues and manual alignment, which can be challenging in adverse weather.

The aircraft involved in the crash was operated by VSR Ventures and was 16 years old, a relatively standard age for a business jet, not considered old by aviation standards. However, the sudden loss of control during the second landing attempt has raised serious questions about the circumstances of the accident.

The tragic news of Ajit Pawar's death has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra. Leaders, including the Chief Minister and senior officials, have expressed deep grief and condolences, mourning the loss of a prominent and influential figure in state politics.