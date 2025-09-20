From Luxurious design to blue benches | Here's how 'Mumbai international cruise terminal' looks like PM Modi is set to inaugurate Mumbai International Cruise Terminal on September 20. The terminal’s exteriors are just as impressive, featuring an enormous LED screen that adds to the modern aesthetics of the building.

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) on Saturday. This new, state-of-the-art terminal, located at Indira Dock, is poised to become a significant hub for cruise tourism, enhancing Mumbai’s appeal as a global travel destination.

Mumbai International Cruise Terminal’s design and features

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, built as part of India’s ambitious port development initiative, stands as a modern marvel designed to accommodate millions of passengers each year. The sprawling facility combines both luxury and functionality, offering a seamless experience for domestic and international cruise tourists alike.

The terminal’s design takes inspiration from the vast waters surrounding it. Inside, passengers are greeted by wave-like patterns on the ceiling, while blue-colored benches reflect the maritime theme.

Waiting chairs in vibrant shades of orange and red, combined with mood-lit ceilings, transform the atmosphere of the expansive lobby, making it an inviting space for travelers. The terminal’s exteriors are just as impressive, featuring an enormous LED screen that adds to the modern aesthetics of the building.

Key features of Mumbai International Cruise Terminal

Capacity: The terminal is designed to handle five cruise ships simultaneously, positioning Mumbai as a key player in the global cruise tourism industry.

Passenger Facilities: With 72 immigration check-in counters, the terminal promises a smooth and efficient entry process for travelers, reducing wait times and enhancing the overall experience.

Parking: The terminal features a vast parking area that can accommodate up to 300 vehicles, ensuring convenience for both passengers and their families.

Size and Scope: Spread across an area of 415,000 square feet, the terminal is equipped with the latest global standards for cruise operations, making it a world-class facility for maritime tourism.

The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is part of the Cruise Bharat Mission, a visionary initiative to develop cruise tourism infrastructure across India. The facility aligns with the country's broader goal of becoming a key player in global cruise tourism, offering world-class amenities while encouraging both international and domestic tourism.