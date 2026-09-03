From Eid to Diwali, Maharashtra FDA, led by Tukaram Munde, announces year-round rules for festivals

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by strict and uncompromising Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, on Thursday issued an order to shift from temporary, festive enforcement to continuous, year-round food safety inspections. Terming it a landmark decision, Mundhe said this is happening for the first time in the country as the FDA introduces a uniform, 12-month calendar to monitor food safety uninterrupted by changing seasons or specific festivals.

Now, a uniform procedure has now been issued for every festival, from Eid to Diwali. Tukaram Munde, Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, stated that this is the first such order in India, requiring action throughout the year.

Now, the Maharashtra FDA developed a plan for year-round festivals and established a food safety protocol for all festivals, including Eid, Holi, Diwali, and Bakrid. Tukaram Munde explained that the prime objective is to provide healthy food to the public during all festivals, including Eid and Diwali.

Tukaram Munde says these rules are for every festival

Tukaram Munde said, "We started the Safe Food and Safe Drug concept in Maharashtra. During festivals, the demand for food increases, and as a result, the quality deteriorates. Rules for festivals are already established. Maharashtra also has rules, and they are implemented based on time, but there are no rules for the entire year. Therefore, we are issuing an order today, September 3rd. This is for festivals. It will be applicable throughout the year. A law has been made for every religion."

The Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra has categorised each festival into categories based on the festivals that fall in each month and the potential for food adulteration. For example, during Makar Sankranti, there is a potential for adulteration in jaggery. During Holi or Eid, there is a risk of adulteration in sweets and malpua. A procedure has been established for the storage of goods during festivals. Now, information about every event and food will have to be given to the FDA.

Festivals are divided into three levels

The Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra has issued an order for food testing from January to December. In this, festivals have been planned on three levels. It has been divided on the basis of how much adulteration takes place during each festival. At the same time, food will be tested in 4 levels during festivals. The items included in testing will also change depending on the festivals. For example, there will be separate testing for fasting food. At the same time, separate arrangements have been made for testing oil, dry fruits, bakery, food coming from online orders. Mahaprasad, Bhandara, Langar will also be tested and the organisers will be given regular training.

There will be four levels of inspections

Now, during festivals in Maharashtra, there will be four levels of inspection. The first level includes state-level festivals, Ganesh Utsav, and Navratri. A 15- to 21-day plan has been made for this, during which rules will be strictly followed. The second level includes festivals like Mahashivratri and Makar Sankranti. A 1- to 14-day plan has been made for these. The third level includes local sweet shops, and the fourth level includes action planned 30 days after the festival.

I know, I am not God: Munde

Tukaram Munde, responding to a question, said, "I know I'm not God." His statement is being linked to a comment made by the Bombay High Court during a hearing. The court had asked Tukaram Munde, "Do you think you're God, capable of doing anything?" Munde said that since he took charge as FDA commissioner, work has increased by 300 per cent.

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