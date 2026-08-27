From creating 294 questions to its leak to students, MPSC paper leak probe uncovers entire chain of events

Mumbai:

The investigation into the alleged paper leak for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector (Group-B) exam on Thursday uncovered the entire chain of events—from the creation of a confidential ‘superset’ of 294 questions prior to the exam to its eventual leak to candidates. In this regard, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested six individuals in connection with the case, including three MPSC officials.

Check who are the arrested individuals

The arrested individuals include MPSC Under Secretary Abhijit Ganpatrao Lendve, Assistant Section Officers Vishweshwar Dattatray Nakate and Gopal Bhattu Marathe, as well as Pravin Dilip Patil (director of Kautilya Academy in Nandurbar), Amrut Namdev Patil, and Lokesh alias Gaurav Rajendra Patil.

According to police sources, MPSC official Vishweshwar Nakate was responsible for the confidential ‘superset’ of questions prepared by experts for the Drug Inspector exam. It is alleged that Nakate typed the 294 questions onto his laptop to create a separate set while returning the original confidential superset to its proper place. He then printed these 294 questions and handed them over to Under Secretary Abhijit Lendve in the MPSC office parking lot. Lendve passed the set to MPSC official Gopal Marathe.

Investigations further revealed that Marathe was in contact with Pravin Patil, who runs a coaching class in Nandurbar, and he forwarded the set of questions to him.

Pravin Patil allegedly handed the set to Amrut Patil

Subsequently, Pravin Patil allegedly handed the set to Amrut Patil, the father of candidate Rutuja Patil. According to the police, Amrut Patil had paid Rs 5 lakh to Pravin Patil for this. The investigation also revealed that Mayur Thakre played a role in facilitating the contact between the two. Later, Rutuja Patil received the question set and shared it via WhatsApp with her boyfriend, Gaurav Patil.

Police investigation also revealed that several questions from this confidential set of 294 appeared in the actual examination; in fact, all 100 questions in the exam were drawn from this very superset.

Rutuja Patil is alleged to have received set of questions for exam

Rutuja Patil is alleged to have received the set of questions for the exam—scheduled for March 22—two days prior, on March 20. It is alleged that she and her father, Amrut Patil, were advised not to attempt to answer all 100 questions correctly, as doing so might arouse suspicion. Rutuja reportedly attempted 91 questions and answered 77 of them correctly. Police investigation revealed that she had only two days to prepare using the set of 294 questions.

A crucial aspect of this case involves Gaurav Patil. Gaurav is among the six individuals arrested in connection with the matter, even though he was the one who initially emailed the MPSC to report the alleged paper leak.

According to the police, Gaurav and Rutuja were in a relationship. The refusal of Rutuja's father to approve their marriage is cited as a major reason for the conflict and subsequent breakup between the two. Gaurav lodged a complaint with the MPSC after Rutuja succeeded in the exam and a rift developed in their relationship. The police allege that Gaurav, the complainant, was himself a beneficiary of the leaked questions.

Investigation reveals Gaurav Patil's brother appeared for exam

The investigation also revealed that Gaurav Patil's brother had appeared for the Drug Inspector examination but did not succeed. Gaurav claims that due to "sibling rivalry," he did not share the set of questions he received from Rutuja with his brother. The police are now investigating this claim—specifically, whether Gaurav did indeed share the questions with his brother and, if so, why his brother failed the exam despite having access to the leaked questions.

The police also suspect that Pravin Patil may have sold the questions to other candidates appearing for the exam, in addition to providing the set to Rutuja's father. This angle is currently under investigation. The police are trying to determine how many people received the set of 294 questions and what amount of money was charged for them.

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