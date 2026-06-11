Fresh political churn in Maharashtra? Seven Uddhav's Sena MPs reportedly in touch with Shinde camp

Mumbai:

Speculation of another major political upheaval in Maharashtra has intensified, with reports suggesting that seven MPs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) may be preparing to switch allegiance to deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

According to sources, a confidential meeting took place in New Delhi on June 7 between Eknath Shinde and several MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

During the meeting, the lawmakers were reportedly presented with a political proposal by the Shinde faction, fueling fresh speculation of a possible split within the UBT camp.

Buzz before Cabinet expansion

The developments come amid growing buzz over a potential expansion of the Union Cabinet. Sources claim that one MP from the Thackeray faction was offered the prospect of a berth in the Union Council of Ministers, while others were assured significant organisational and political responsibilities.

Political insiders suggest that Eknath Shinde and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde have been in regular contact with several UBT Sena MPs for the past six months.

Multiple rounds of discussions, both individual and group meetings, are believed to have taken place in Delhi during this period. Meetings at the Delhi residence of Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav have also reportedly featured MPs from the Thackeray camp.

Sources further indicate that out of the nine Lok Sabha MPs currently representing Shiv Sena (UBT), seven — excluding the party's two Mumbai MPs — are said to be in touch with the Shinde faction. These seven MPs are believed to have participated in the recent Delhi meeting with Shinde.

Adding to the intrigue, Eknath Shinde met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the national capital. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the potential realignment of UBT Sena MPs may have figured in their discussions.

Meanwhile, if the Union Cabinet is expanded in the coming months, Shinde faction MP Shrikant Shinde is also being viewed as a strong contender for a ministerial position.

Current Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs:

Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South)

Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)

Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (Parbhani)

Rajabhau Waje (Nashik)

Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East)

Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)

Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central)

Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Osmanabad/Dharashiv)

While these reports have triggered intense political speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either the Uddhav Thackeray camp or the Shinde faction. However, the possibility of another dramatic realignment in Maharashtra politics has once again set the state's political landscape abuzz.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra MLC polls: Rebel candidates complicate alliances as Mahayuti, MVA battle for dominance