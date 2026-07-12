Ex-Shiv Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut booked as daughter-in-law alleges black magic, forced cow urine consumption

Thane:

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut and several members of his family have been booked after his daughter-in-law accused them of subjecting her to alleged black magic rituals and forcing her to drink cow urine.

An FIR has been registered at Kapurbawdi Police Station in Thane against Vinayak Raut, his son and corporator Gitesh Raut, along with other family members. Two other individuals, identified as Firoz Baba and Qazi Baba, have also been named in the case.

The complaint was lodged by Girija Raut, Vinayak Raut's daughter-in-law.

Black magic, cow urine

In her complaint, Girija Raut has alleged that Vinayak Raut and other family members subjected her to occult rituals, including allegedly forcing her to drink cow urine and pulling out her hair in the name of black magic and superstition.

Police have registered the case under the provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act (Anti-Superstition Act).

The allegations are under investigation, and the police have initiated further inquiry into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that Maharashtra has enacted laws prohibiting the promotion and practice of black magic and other inhuman rituals. Maharashtra enforces the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The law criminalises practices such as human sacrifice, exploiting superstitions in the name of curing diseases, and conducting exorcisms or occult rituals with imprisonment ranging from months to seven years, or even life imprisonment if a fatality occurs.

Who is Vinayak Raut?

Vinayak Raut is a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and a former Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra. He represented the Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg parliamentary constituency after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but was defeated by BJP leader Narayan Rane in the 2024 general elections.

Before entering Parliament, Raut served as an MLA from Mumbai's Vile Parle constituency between 1999 and 2004 on a Shiv Sena ticket. He was later elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in 2012 and resigned from the House on May 27, 2014, ahead of contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

His son, Gitesh Raut, who has also been named in the FIR, is a corporator.

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