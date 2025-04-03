Flying of drones, paragliders banned in Mumbai for one month: Check dates and reason behind it As per an official, the prohibitory order, issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, will be in force from April 4 to May 5. Any person contravening the order shall be punished under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a proactive measure to prevent potential sabotage attempts, the Mumbai Police have imposed a ban on the operation of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, and hot air balloons for a month. The prohibitory order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, will remain effective from April 4 to May 5, officials said on Thursday.

The order highlighted concerns that terrorists and anti-social elements could exploit these aerial devices to carry out attacks targeting VVIPs, disrupt public safety, damage property, and create law and order issues within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate area.

Certain restrictions need be put on the activities of such elements in the city to prevent probable sabotages through the flying objects, for which some preventive measures are required to be taken, mentioned the order.

Accordingly, no flying activities of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, or paragliders shall be allowed in the Mumbai Police's jurisdiction, except the aerial surveillance of police or by specific permission of DCP (Operations), it said. Any person contravening the order shall be punished under section 223 (disobedience to a lawful order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the order added.

Five held with pistols in Mumbai

The Mumbai crime branch arrested five members of a gang from the Andheri area and confiscated seven pistols along with 21 live rounds, an official said. Authorities suspect the gang may have been plotting to target a celebrity, though details remain under investigation.

According to the official, the motive behind the gang carrying such a large cache of weapons is being thoroughly probed. While the police have not disclosed the identity of the potential target, they believe the accused had sinister plans aimed at harming a celebrity.

Acting on specific intelligence, the crime branch team conducted the operation and detained the suspects on Saturday (April 31). The investigation is underway, with authorities working to uncover the exact purpose behind the possession of the arms and the intended target, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)