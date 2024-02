Follow us on Image Source : ANI A huge fire broke out at a parking lot in Palghar.

A massive fire erupted in the parking lot of Dhaniv Bagh locality in Maharashtra's Palghar, resulting in the destruction of at least seven parked vehicles.

Among the vehicles affected was a truck loaded with chemicals, which also caught fire. The fire brigade swiftly responded to the incident and rushed to the spot to douse flames.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.