Massive fire erupts at building in Mumbai's Mahim, dousing operation underway

A massive fire erupted in a building in Mumbai's Mahim area on Sunday, causing chaos in the vicinity. The building named Mohit Heights has 12 floors and the fire has erupted on the fourth floor. Soon after the fire brigade received the information, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which took charge of the dousing operation.

The cause of the fire in the building is still unknown. So far no injuries have been reported.

Seven killed in fire in Chembur

Earlier on Sunday, even people were charred to death after a fire erupted in a building in the Chembur area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The fire broke out in a Ground plus two (G+) structure in Siddharth Colony at around 5 am. The deceased included three children and five members of a single family, who lived on the upper floor.

The fire caught the meter box and soon spread to other parts of the building. A fire official said the blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop on the ground floor and spread to the upper floor, adding it was a 'level-one' fire.

Upon getting the details of the incident, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He also directed the officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.