Fire breaks out at residential building near Marine Drive in Mumbai | Video A fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Neelkanth building near Marine Drive in Mumbai, with flames and thick plumes of smoke seen billowing out of the structure.

Mumbai:

A fire broke out at a residential building near Marine Drive in Mumbai on Monday. The blaze was reported on the fifth floor of a building named Neelkanth in Mumbai's Marine Drive area. Fortunately, all residents of the building were safely evacuated. According to police sources, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Fortunately, all residents were safely evacuated. No one was inside the affected flat at the time of the incident.

Watch the video here

In the video, flames and plumes of smoke can be clearly seen rising from the building.

Fire breaks out on Anupamaa's set in Mumbai's Film City

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out on the set of a TV serial at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, at 5 am. The matter of relief is that there were no casualties in this fire. The fire has been controlled for now and a cooling operation is going on. However, the reason behind the fire is being investigated. All Indian Cine Workers Association took to their X account to shed light on the matter and at the same time, has demanded a high-level investigation into the matter.

The AICWA mentioned in their tweet that the major fire completely destroyed the set. It took place just two hours before the scheduled shoot that was to begin at 7:00 AM. It was also mentioned that the preparations for the day’s filming were already underway when the fire erupted. Moreover, at the time of the incident, several workers and crew members were present on the floor. However, casualties have not been reported yet.

"While the Anupamaa set was destroyed, it is alarming that several adjoining sets narrowly escaped the flames. This could have led to an even greater disaster," Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, said in his statement while calling upon the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level judicial inquiry into this fire incident.

