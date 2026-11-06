Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East, several fire tenders rushed

The fire broke out on the 23rd floor of Kukreja Palace, a ground-plus-25-storey building on Vallabh Baug Lane in Pant Nagar. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call at around 8:08 pm and declared it a Level-1 fire at 8:30 pm. The fire is now under control, and no injuries have been reported. Mumbai witnessed a fire incident at a residential building in Ghatkopar East on Thursday evening, prompting an emergency response from the fire brigade and other agencies.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received a call about the incident at around 8:08 pm and declared it a Level-1 fire at 8:30 pm. Fire brigade personnel, Mumbai Police, Adani, Public Works Department (PWD) and ward staff were deployed at the site.

According to the fire brigade and Mumbai Police, the fire is currently under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

Illegal firecracker factory busted in Palghar

Police have busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating in a crowded residential and commercial area of Virar East in Palghar district ahead of Diwali, seizing contraband, raw materials and equipment worth approximately ₹13 lakh.

The raid was conducted on Thursday by the Crime Branch, and three persons have been booked in connection with the case, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the illegal manufacturing unit was operating on the upper floors of a shop named Merchant Enterprises on Chandansar Road. While the ground floor functioned as a retail outlet, firecrackers were allegedly manufactured on the upper floors and sold directly from the premises.

During the raid, police found 17 workers manufacturing fireworks under hazardous conditions, allegedly using large quantities of explosive chemicals and raw materials.

The official added that the accused were suspected of using popular brand names to manufacture counterfeit firecrackers.

A probe into the case is underway. No arrests have been made so far, the official said.

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Maharashtra FDA seizes 3,098 tonnes of food products, valued at Rs 63.45 crore, ahead of Diwali