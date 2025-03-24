Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Mumbai, one killed Mumbai fire: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire is under control now.

Mumbai fire: A security guard lost his life and another was injured after a fire erupted in a 13-storey residential building in the Vidyavihar area of Mumbai on Monday morning. The blaze triggered panic among residents as fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

A fire official said that the blaze erupted at 4.35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station.

15 to 20 persons were safely rescued

According to officials, the blaze damaged electric installations, household items, wooden furniture, air conditioning units, and clothes in five flats located on the first and second floors of the building. Additionally, wooden wall fittings, furniture, and shoe racks in the lobbies of both floors were also affected.

The official said 15 to 20 persons were safely rescued.

Cause of fire yet to be known

Two security guards sustained injuries in the fire and were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. Tragically, one of them, Uday Gangan (43), succumbed to his injuries after suffering 100 per cent burns, officials said. The second guard, Sabhajit Yadav (52), sustained 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The blaze was classified as a "level-two" fire and was brought under control by 7:33 am. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigations are underway.

(With PTI inputs)

