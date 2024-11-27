Massive fire breaks out at 6-floor building in Mumbai's Andheri | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

Mumbai fire: A massive fire broke out at a six-storey residential building on Veera Desai Road in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, said officials. A house in the building caught fire around 9 am in the morning.

Fortunately, there is no loss of life in this fire but the house is completely burnt to ashes.

Cause of fire yet to be ascertained

According to the officials, the blaze erupted at 8.42 am in a flat of the Chinchan building in Andheri (West). A fire official said that the blaze had been doused by around 9 am and the cooling operations were underway at the spot, the fire official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Fire breaks out on 16th floor of high-rise building in Kalyan

Earlier on November 26, a massive fire broke out on the 16th floor of the 18-storey Vertex Soliaire building in Kalyan, Thane. Thane additional CP Sanjay Jadhav said the fire brigade and police have reached the spot and rescue work has been underway.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

The fire broke out in a flat on the 16th floor and quickly spread to 17th and 18th levels of the residential building, said the official. Firefighters with equipment and vehicles were rushed to the spot at around 6. 30 pm to douse the flames, he added.

