New bill tabled in Maharashtra assembly for establishment of Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Maharashtra government on Monday tabled a bill seeking to establish the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority for the mega congregation set to begin on October 31 next year.

Nashik Kumbh Mela from October 31 next year

The new bill provides for the establishment of an Authority for organisation and management of the Kumbh Mela and allied activities in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar as well as other areas in the vicinity.

It should be noted that an ordinance on the Authority was promulgated on June 4 this year after it was approved by the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority: All you need to know

According to the bill, the 22-member Authority will be headed by the Nashik division commissioner, and will also include Nashik collector and Nashik Range inspector general of police as vice chairpersons.

The chairperson will have powers to direct government departments and other authorities to requisition services, facilities, premises, vehicles etc for the Kumbh Mela.

A committee of ministers will also be set up to review the work of the Authority from time to time.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31 next year with 'Dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar and Ramkund in Nashik. The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028 marking the conclusion of the mega event held once every 12 years. Several crore pilgrims are expected to attend the mega event.

(With inputs from PTI)