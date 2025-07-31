Feeding pigeons in Mumbai could land you in trouble, court orders FIR for violators: Know why Action can now be taken against those who feed pigeons in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to register an FIR against those involved in such activities.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ruled that feeding large groups of pigeons constitutes a public nuisance and presents a health hazard to the public. The court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to register FIRs against individuals involved in such activities.

What did the court say?

A bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor, while hearing a petition filed by a group of animal enthusiasts, observed that the matter primarily concerns public health and highlighted the serious and potential health risks posed to people of all age groups.

The court had earlier this month restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing any of the old heritage 'kabutarkhanas' (pigeon feeding spots) in the metropolis, but had said it cannot permit feeding of these birds.

Despite the denial of permission, it has been found that people continue to feed pigeons at these 'kabutarkhanas', the court noted on Wednesday. "This is now compounded with an emerging situation of utter disregard for law, by those who defiantly continue to feed pigeons in the teeth of our earlier order rejecting pleas supporting any such feeding and congregation of pigeons and now obstruction to civic officials from discharging their duties in this regard," the bench observed.

HC orders BMC to penalize those feeding pigeons

The High Court then directed the BMC to take strict action against individuals feeding pigeons in violation of its orders.

"We accordingly permit the municipal corporation to lodge prosecutions against any person/s who continues to feed pigeons in defiance of the directives issued by the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) since such acts would, in our unhesitating view, constitute a public nuisance and likely to spread diseases and endanger human life," the High Court noted.

"Such acts undoubtedly expose people at large and particularly those who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity (of pigeon feeding spots) to an eminent danger from the spread of infections/diseases dangerous to human life, in addition to causing a large-scale public nuisance," it insisted.

The municipal corporation shall take all necessary steps and implement strict measures as they may deem appropriate to stop the congregation of pigeons at the various 'kabutarkhanas' across the metropolis, the bench maintained.

The court noted that the major concern today is again of the most vital aspect -- namely, the safety and predominance of human health from the menace created by the congregation of pigeons in the kabutarkhanas in question.

The HC was hearing the petition by animal lovers Pallavi Patil, Sneha Visaria, and Savita Mahajan, who claimed the BMC began demolishing 'kabutarkhanas' from July 3 without legal backing. They argued the BMC's act violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

