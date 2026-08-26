FDA takes major action, Tukaram Mundhe says 3,100 food outlets inspected, 165 licenses suspended

Mumbai:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday intensified its efforts regarding the quality and safety of food products in Maharashtra. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that more than 3,100 food-related establishments across the state were inspected by July 31. Following the discovery of rule violations during these inspections, the licenses of 165 establishments were immediately suspended, while over 750 establishments were issued notices to rectify issues. According to Mundhe, approximately 105 establishments with suspended licenses appealed to the FDA Commissioner. Relief was granted to about 70 of these establishments, while the process for issuing final orders in the remaining cases is going on.

FDA carries out re-inspection after rectification

The FDA Commissioner clarified that licenses are not automatically suspended in every instance. Immediate suspension occurs only when there is an apparent, immediate threat to public health. In other cases, improvement notices are issued, providing establishments an opportunity to rectify deficiencies.

If an establishment complies with regulations following a suspension, FDA officials conduct a re-inspection and verification. The suspension may be revoked if the improvements are found to be satisfactory. Conversely, if compliance is not achieved, the suspension remains in effect, and further action is taken.

Restaurants undertake self-correction following FDA action

Mundhe noted that following the FDA's actions, many restaurants have taken the initiative to improve on their own. Several establishments have renovated their kitchens, while others decided to temporarily close their kitchens to carry out cleaning and necessary improvements.

Mundhe mentioned that the FDA is receiving feedback from citizens in various cities and rural areas regarding changes in food quality. People have reported noticing differences in the quality of oil, food colouring, and the taste of milk. The FDA is also considering establishing a formal feedback system to systematically gather public input in the future. He stated, "If business operators comply with the regulations, there would be no need for a regulator."

Mundhe’s response regarding his transfer as FDA Commissioner

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was also questioned about his transfer. He responded by saying that he has full faith in the government, and it is because of this trust that he serves in the government. He clarified that the authority to decide on transfers does not rest with him.

Mundhe stated that 'Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra' is the FDA's mission. Work has been proceeding under this mission since he assumed the role of FDA Commissioner. According to him, the safety of food and drugs is a matter directly linked to every individual's life; therefore, it is being accorded priority.

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