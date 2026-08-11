FDA suspends Blinkit's Mumbai facility license over cockroaches, expired food

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against a Blinkit Commerce's warehouse located in Malad, Mumbai and suspended the food license of the company with immediate effect. The FDA actions followed after the officials found extremely unhygienic conditions - a large cockroach infestation, food stored on the ground and rusted racks, inadequate cleaning of cold storage facilities during their inspection on August 7.

The inspection also revealed deficiencies in the FIFO/FEFO system, the lack of effective pest and rodent control measures, and deficiencies in waste management and sanitation. Consequently, license number 11524010000119 was suspended from July 27, 2026, until further notice.

The FDA conducted a major special inspection campaign against adulterated, substandard, and non-compliant food products across the state between August 7 and 9. During this campaign, illegal stock worth crores of rupees was seized and strict action was taken against several major companies and establishments.

Top FDA actions

The FDA took major action against five edible oil production and repacking units in Beed district. Serious irregularities were found during the inspection, including the filling of oil in used tins, labeling errors, and gross unhygienic conditions. A total of 1,19,187.5 kg of edible oil (worth approximately Rs 1.94 crore) was seized, with oil worth Rs 1.05 crore recovered from Swagat Oil Industries alone. The FSSAI licenses of all five establishments were suspended with immediate effect.

FDA immediately took cognizance of a consumer complaint about mold and live insects in "Laxmi Narayan" brand cashew katli at a Reliance retail store in ARD Cinemall, Buldhana. The authorities seized 54 cartons of another batch of the same product, totaling 11,340 kg of cashew katli (worth Rs 10,238), and sent the samples to a laboratory for testing.

FDA seized a large quantity of packaged drinking water, branded "Oxyca". The inspection resulted in the seizure of a total of 87,320 liters of packaged drinking water, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 8.73 lakh.

The FDA team conducted a surprise inspection at the "Varad Jaggery" jaggery manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, where they discovered severe unsanitary conditions and suspected adulteration in the jaggery manufacturing process. 450 kg of jaggery and 500 kg of white crystal sugar, totaling 950 kg of suspicious stock, were seized, valued at Rs 42,750.

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