FDA suspends licenses of 3 blood banks over distribution of wrist watches at blood donation camp.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday took strong action against three blood banks in Mumbai regarding an incident where Titan watches were gifted to donors at a blood donation camp. The FDA also suspended the licenses of all three blood banks after finding violations of guidelines prohibiting the gifting of items to donors during voluntary blood donation drives.

According to the FDA, the action was taken against the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Center (Mumbai), the Blood Center at Dean Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals (Byculla), and the BYL Nair Charitable Hospital Blood Center (Mumbai Central).

Blood donation camp held in April

The 'Young Star Committee,' located on Altamount Road in Mumbai, organised a blood donation camp around April 2026. Advertisements for the camp announced that Titan watches would be gifted to donors. According to the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) guidelines on voluntary blood donation, gifting any kind of item to donors at blood donation camps is prohibited.

Donors confirm details during investigation

Initially, the camp organisers and the participating blood banks claimed they were unaware of the gift distribution. However, during the FDA investigation, some donors were contacted and confirmed receiving the watches as gifts.

Subsequently, the FDA inspected the concerned blood banks on August 22, 2026. Show-cause notices regarding the irregularities were issued on September 2, 2026. Personal hearings were also conducted for the blood banks involved. As their explanations were found to be unsatisfactory, the decision to suspend their licenses was taken.

Indian Red Cross license was suspended for five days

The FDA suspended the license of the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Center for five days, while the licenses of the blood centres at Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital have been suspended for three days each.

However, the blood centres at Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital have filed an appeal with the state government against the suspension orders. According to a press note, both have secured an interim stay on the suspension orders.

FDA issues warning regarding compliance with regulations

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that blood donation is a vital process linked to social responsibility and service to humanity. No gifts or inducements of any kind should be used for blood donation. He added that the administration is committed to ensuring that all blood banks strictly adhere to applicable legal provisions and guidelines.

Also Read:

Maharashtra FDA bans junk foods, orders FSSAI licenses for school canteens