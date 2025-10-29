Farmers call off protest in Nagpur, Bacchu Kadu to meet CM Fadnavis in Mumbai today Bacchu Kadu asserted that the agitation will not stop until the government decides on their demands, and said instead of calling him to Mumbai, CM Fadnavis should meet him in Nagpur for discussions.

Nagpur:

Farmers called off their protest and road blockade on Wednesday after Prahar Party leader Bacchu Kadu said he had talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over phone and will meet him in Mumbai on Thursday. Currently, farmers have called off the protest and if a positive decision is not reached during the meeting, the protest will continue on October 31.

Bacchu Kadu says govt talked about debt relief

Bacchu Kadu said, "I have spoken to the Chief Minister over the phone. The government has talked about debt relief, but hasn't given a date. Tomorrow, we will meet with the Chief Minister to set a date. Until then, the protest will continue. Now, we will continue our protest at the previously designated venue (ground). If the chief minister doesn't take a decision in our favour, we will stop the trains."

Fadnavis urges Kadu to hold talks with govt, withdraw protest

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to Kadu to discuss farmers' issues with the government, instead of holding agitations that inconvenience the public and may be exploited by "vested interests".

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Pune, a day after former state minister Kadu led a tractor rally in Nagpur, seeking a complete loan waiver for farmers and listing a host of other demands.

The tractor march, comprising thousands of farmers and PJP workers led by Kadu, began on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.

Kadu on Wednesday asserted that the agitation will not stop until the government decides on their demands, and said instead of calling him to Mumbai, the CM should meet him in Nagpur for discussions.

Traffic jams witnessed on Nagpur-Wardha road due to traffic

Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed on the Nagpur-Wardha road, where the agitation was underway near the Jamtha flyover.

Fadnavis said the state government has adopted a positive approach towards farmers' issues. "Before the agitation, we had convened a meeting and assured that possible solutions could be worked out through dialogue. Bachchu Kadu had initially agreed, but later informed that he would not be able to attend, leading to the cancellation of the meeting," he said.

Urging Kadu to avoid protests, Fadnavis said road blockades were creating hardships for the public, including patients. "My appeal to him is to come and talk to us rather than cause disruptions.

In such agitations, elements with vested interests sometimes infiltrate and cause violence, so we must remain vigilant. The government will not allow protests like 'rail roko'," he said.

High Court asks farmers to vacate protest site by 6 pm

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued an order directing that the farmers protesting over the loan waiver vacate the protest site by 6 PM today.

Justice Rajneesh Vyas passed the order while hearing a suo motu petition. The court noted that permission for the protest was granted only for 24 hours.

Reacting to HC order, Bacchu Kadu said they are ready to leave, but the police should tell them where the protesters will be taken.

Kadu said, "We are ready to leave the National Highway in compliance with the court's order, but the police should tell us where they are taking us and what arrangements they are making for us."

Also Read:

Commuters stranded in traffic jam on Samruddhi Highway as farmers block roads, hold protest in Nagpur