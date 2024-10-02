Family of four found dead in Nagpur; cops suspect suicide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image.

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur district on Wednesday morning as a family of four was discovered dead at their residence in Mowad village. Police suspect the deaths to be a case of suicide, with a purported suicide note pointing to financial stress stemming from the arrest of one of the family members.

The victims have been identified as Vijay Madhukar Pachori (68), a retired teacher, his wife Mala (55), and their sons Ganesh (38) and Deepak (36). Neighbours, noticing unusual silence at the family's home, alerted the authorities. Upon breaking into the house, police found the four family members hanging from ceiling hooks.

A suicide note reportedly recovered from the scene indicated that the family was under immense emotional and financial strain due to Ganesh's arrest earlier this year in a fraud case registered at Pandhurna police station in Madhya Pradesh. The note bore the signatures of all four family members.

The Narkhed police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. As the investigation progresses, further details about the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident are expected to emerge.