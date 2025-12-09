Fadnavis, Shinde hold key strategy meeting as Mahayuti gears up for united fight in civic polls In its official statement, the Shiv Sena noted that leaders from both parties held constructive talks on contesting the upcoming civic elections together under the Mahayuti banner. Over the next two to three days, local-level discussions will be initiated to finalise seat-sharing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde on Monday night held a close-door meeting to discuss the upcoming civic polls. According to an official release, cited by ANI, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will contest these municipal elections, including Mumbai and Thane, together.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Chavan also attended the meeting.

In its official statement, the Shiv Sena noted that leaders from both parties held constructive talks on contesting the upcoming civic elections together under the Mahayuti banner. Over the next two to three days, local-level discussions will be initiated for each municipal corporation to finalise seat-sharing arrangements and other details.

Both sides have also agreed that party office-bearers and workers will not be permitted to switch between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, ensuring organisational stability.

Meeting after Aditya Thackeray’s remark?

The meeting between the two leaders has also sparked a flurry of political speculation, as it came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed over 22 MLAs from an ally within the Mahayuti coalition were close to CM Devendra Fadnavis and are prepared to switch sides. He was indirectly referring to the Shiv Sena faction led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"There is one party and two factions on the treasury side.Twenty-two MLAs from one faction have grown close to the CM.They have good funds and they have started dancing to the tune of the CM,” Thackeray had said.

Mahayuti getting stronger, says Fadnavis

However, Fadnavis clarified that the BJP does not engage in such politics and the alliance will get stronger in future.

“The Shinde Sena is our ally and the true Shiv Sena.We don't do such politics. We stand with them and see to it that they get stronger. In future, we will certainly see the Shiv Sena, BJP and Mahayuti getting stronger,” he said.

Notably, Shinde’s leadership triggered a rebellion within the party in June 2022, resulting in a split in the Shiv Sena. The political upheaval ultimately forced then–Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign from his post.