Fadnavis lashes out at Congess MLA Vijay Wadettiwar over Op Sindoor remarks: 'What can be said to fools?'

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday came down hard on Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks on Operation Sindoor and the Indian military's response to Pakistani strikes, saying people who have no sense of duty towards the nation are "fools" and they need to be responded to.

Wadettiwar has sparked a controversy with his remarks on the operation, as he questioned its expenditure.

"What can be said to fools? Congress leaders do not see the difference between things; for them, there is no difference between drones used by farmers in the fields and combat drones. So, what answer should be given to such people? The only work of Congress leaders is to lower the army's morale," he said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.

What did Wadettiwar say?

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said questions are being raised about the losses suffered by the Indian Army.

Referring to reports he claimed to have heard, he said Pakistan deployed inexpensive, Chinese-made drones costing between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. In response, India allegedly used missiles worth Rs 15 lakh to bring each one down. He framed this as part of a Chinese strategy and clarified that these were just circulating discussions, and he did not know the full truth.

Previously, he had stirred debate by saying, "Did the terrorists have time to ask someone’s religion before shooting?”Now, he has questioned the cost-effectiveness of India's military response, suggesting that expensive missiles were used to destroy low-cost drones.

The Congress MLA also claimed that Pakistan shot down Indian Rafale jets and insisted the central government should provide clarification. He said, *“What is wrong with asking questions in a democracy? We have the right to know how many were injured, how many soldiers were martyred, and how many Rafales were lost."