Fadnavis hits out at Opposition, calls Rahul Gandhi's claims 'false' and Mamata 'desperate'

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a strong attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trying to “defame the country” and create panic among people. Responding to Gandhi’s remarks on the falling rupee and rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the world is currently facing a major crisis due to ongoing conflicts, but India has managed the situation well.

“A war is going on in the world, yet the Government of India has ensured that the lives of common people are not affected,” he said. He added that unlike countries such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where shortages have disrupted daily life, India continues to function normally.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had raised concerns over the weakening rupee and rising industrial fuel prices, warning that these could lead to a fresh wave of inflation.

He pointed out that the rupee recently hit a record low against the US dollar and said the rising cost of fuel would eventually affect household expenses. Gandhi also criticised the central government, claiming it lacks a clear plan to handle the situation.

Fadnavis says public rejected such claims

Hitting back, Fadnavis said that repeated criticism of the country’s economic condition is the reason why people have distanced themselves from Gandhi. “I think Rahul Gandhi keeps attempting to defame his own country and spread anarchy,” he said, adding that such statements do not reflect the ground reality in India.

Fadnavis hits out at Mamata too

Fadnavis also responded strongly to comments made by Mamata Banerjee, who had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “biggest infiltrator.” Dismissing her remarks, Fadnavis said Banerjee is under pressure due to upcoming elections. “People lose their wisdom when they see defeat coming,” he said, adding that such statements should not be taken seriously.

(With inputs from Yogndra Tiwari)