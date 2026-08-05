Explosion of gelatin sticks in a locked house in Kolhapur causes severe damage; police investigating

Kolhapur:

A powerful explosion involving gelatin sticks stored in a locked house in Kolhapur's Surve Nagar area caused a stir in the locality. The blast was so intense that it caused heavy damage to the house and shattered windowpanes in several nearby homes. Fortunately, the house was locked at the time of the incident, preventing any loss of life. Panic gripped the local residents following the explosion, and they immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kolhapur police arrived at the scene, secured the area, and initiated an investigation. The police are trying to determine how gelatin sticks ended up in the locked house and the circumstances under which the explosion occurred. Kolhapur SP Nilotpal stated that the police received information yesterday evening, around 7:30 PM, about an explosion at the residence of Shashikala Bodiskar in Surve Nagar. He mentioned that Shashikala Bodiskar had passed away about a year ago, and the house had remained locked since then.

The police are currently investigating all aspects of the case.

More news on Maharashtra: MARD calls state-wide strike over homoeopathy registration row

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has announced an indefinite state-wide strike starting today, August 5 over government's move to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners. Due to this decision, OPD services at all government medical colleges across the state including major government hospitals in Mumbai such as KEM, Sion, Nair, and JJ Hospital will remain closed on Wednesday; however, emergency services will continue to operate.

MARD states that while several rounds of discussions regarding this policy were held with the government, no satisfactory assurances were received. The organization maintains that the matter is currently sub judice and that implementing the policy without establishing a clear legal and regulatory framework would not be in the interest of patient safety.

MARD has demanded an immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP registration process pending the court's final verdict. The organisation has also called for the resolution of long-standing issues concerning resident doctors across the state.

According to the organisation, emergency and casualty services will remain operational during the first 24 hours of the strike specifically on August 5 to ensure patients do not face severe hardship. However, OPD services, routine duties, elective surgeries, and academic activities will remain completely suspended. In the absence of a positive resolution, emergency services will also be suspended starting August 6, and all resident doctors will go on an indefinite strike.

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