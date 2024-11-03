EXCLUSIVE: Ajit Pawar breaks silence on 'Pawar Family rift', Baramati's future and Maharashtra elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ajit Pawar

As Maharashtra gears up for the assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar sat down for an exclusive interview with India TV. With the elections just around the corner, he emphasized his long-standing connection with Baramati and addressed various topics concerning his political journey.

A deep connection with Baramati

Reflecting on his political roots, Ajit Pawar stated, “I have been associated with Baramati since 1987, and I have been visiting here regularly. The people know me as their leader.” He expressed his desire for the electorate to re-elect him for the eighth time, saying, “You have chosen me seven times; I request you to send me back for an eighth time.”

On Yugendra Pawar's candidacy

When asked about the candidacy of Yugendra Pawar against him, Ajit took a conciliatory stance, stating, “What is the benefit of blaming him? We should look at who gave him the ticket. He is just a 33-year-old young man who hasn’t even married yet; this is just the beginning for him. Politics is such that everyone has the right to stand for elections. He is campaigning in his way, and I am campaigning in mine. Now it’s up to the people to decide whom to vote for.”

Acknowledging past mistakes

Discussing the potential for a "Pawar vs. Pawar" scenario in Baramati, Ajit admitted, “I made a mistake by allowing Sunetra to contest against Supriya. I have acknowledged this mistake several times. It did not sit well with the people, and upon reflection, I realized it should not have happened.”

Response to Sharad Pawar's accusations

Ajit Pawar also addressed allegations made by his uncle Sharad Pawar regarding the leadership of the NCP. He clarified, “We did not leave; we built the party together and managed it together. Sharad Pawar resigned, stating someone else should take over, but later he returned and decided to take the helm again. After this, the party members supported me, asserting that I should be the leader. The claims of stealing the party’ are unfounded. I was not alone in this; many prominent leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, were involved in this decision. Our focus has been on the good decisions we made while in government, and we will continue to focus on that without casting blame on anyone else.”