Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena officially demands Home Ministry portfolio in new Maharashtra Cabinet

Amid the deliberation over the formation of the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Saturday made an official demand seeking a home ministry for the party in the new Cabinet. Terming it as the demand of Eknath Shinde, he said that there was nothing wrong with this demand.

The latest development comes after all three prominent leaders of Mahayuti parties - Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit pawar - returned to Mumbai on Friday morning after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken "in a day or two" in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital. "We will take a decision (on Maharashtra CM) in a day or two. We have held discussions, and the discussions will continue. You will get to know when we take a final decision," the outgoing chief minister said. Shinde said that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. "This 'ladka bhau' (beloved brother) designation is higher than anything else for me," he said.

Since the government formation and the shape of the Cabinet is at the centre of discussion among the coalition partners, reports suggest that the BJP may have 17 cabinet ministers with an equal mix of old and new faces. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena may have nine cabinet ministers and Ajit Pawar's NCP can have seven cabinet ministers.



