'People point fingers at me': Eknath Shinde rebukes Shiv Sena leaders over Gaikwad, Shirsat controversies

Mumbai:

Amid mounting criticism over recent controversies involving Shiv Sena leaders, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party president Eknath Shinde has issued a stern warning to party members. Addressing a closed-door meeting, Shinde urged them to maintain discipline and said they should not 'compel' him to take action. He emphasised that such incidents damage not only their individual reputations but also the image of the party as a whole, adding that he would be forced to act if such behavior continued.

Shiv Sena's reputation has come under fire following two major controversies involving its leaders. MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparked outrage after he was seen slapping and punching a canteen staffer at Mumbai's Akashvani MLA hostel, allegedly over being served "stale food." Meanwhile, Minister Sanjay Shirsat made headlines after a purported video showed him surrounded by bundles of cash, just days after he reportedly received an Income Tax notice.

A meeting of party MLAs and ministers was called on Monday in Mumbai's Dadar area under the leadership of the Deputy Chief Minister. The gathering focused on addressing recent controversies that have brought embarrassment to the party.

What did Shinde tell Sena leaders?

According to sources, during the meeting, Deputy CM Shinde expressed strong displeasure over the conduct of certain party members, particularly targeting MLAs Sanjay Gaikwad and Sanjay Sirsat, who were recently embroiled in controversy due to a viral video.

Sources also indicate that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is similarly discontented with the recurring controversies involving party leaders, which risk damaging the image of the ruling alliance.

In a stern message, Shinde, while addressing a party meeting, said, "People point fingers at me and not you, regarding the incidents. They question me and ask, 'What are your MLAs doing?' Your missteps reflect poorly on the leadership."

Shinde warns of action

He further emphasised unity and discipline within the party. "You all are my own people, we are like a family. Your defamation is my defamation. So, don't waste your time on wrong things, speak less and work more."

Issuing an indirect warning, the Deputy Chief Minister cautioned that if such irresponsible behavior continued, some ministers might even lose their posts. "I don't like to take action against my own people but if such irresponsible acts continue, then steps will have to be taken."

He concluded by urging party members to remain alert and maintain dignity in public life, stressing that while the party has achieved significant success in a short span, it is now more vulnerable to external attempts aimed at tarnishing its reputation. "All the party leaders need to be cautious, a lot of success has been achieved in a short time, hence attempts will be made to tarnish the name and image, it is necessary to maintain discipline in public life," he added.

