Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs to meet today to discuss Speaker's notice

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has called a meeting at the party headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.

The meeting will take place MLAs of the Shinde Sena will be attending

The meet has been called to discuss the course of action in response to the notices issued by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to 40 MLAs of the party.

What had happened?

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday issued notices to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction seeking replies on disqualification petitions against them.

The development unfolded after Speaker Narwekar received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission with an intimation that hearing on disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon.

On July 7, Neelam Gorhe, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. MLC Manisha Kayande is also all set to join his rival camp Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

