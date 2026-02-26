Eknath Shinde, his party Shiv Sena to stop using VRS Ventures aircraft after Ajit Pawar plane crash: Sources

Mumbai:

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his party, the Shiv Sena, have decided not to use VSR Ventures aircraft for travel, whose plane crashed near Baramati last month, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the Shiv Sena leadership has taken a precautionary approach following the incident and has conveyed its decision internally to avoid flying on VSR-operated aircraft.

DGCA grounds four aircraft of VSR Ventures

Earlier on February 24, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the grounding of four aircraft operated by VSR Ventures after detecting multiple safety and procedural lapses.

Following the crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) on January 28, the DGCA had ordered a special safety audit of VSR Ventures. According to the regulator, the multi-disciplinary audit team observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness and air safety.

"In view of the non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures, it is decided to initiate the corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored," the DGCA said in a statement.

Further, DGCA said deficiency reporting forms have been issued to VSR Ventures in the areas concerned to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances. The submissions would be assessed by the watchdog before the next course of action.

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report on the fatal Baramati crash before February 28. Even as the investigation continues, some quarters have raised concerns and alleged the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.

Ajit Pawar's plane crash

Ajit Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport in Maharashtra's Pune district on January 28. Pawar had taken off from Mumbai in the morning to address four rallies in the day in Pune district for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

The others killed in the tragedy were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours, and co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak, with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav and flight attendant Pinky Mali. The government released a statement detailing the sequence of events that led to the crash and Pawar's death.

The aircraft, a Learjet, was cleared for landing in Baramati after a go-around due to poor visibility, but having finally received a clearance it did not give any read-back to the ATC, and moments later burst into flames on the edge of the runway.

