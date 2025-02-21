Threat to Eknath Shinde's car: Mumbai Police arrest two from Buldhana over bomb email Mumbai Police arrested two suspects from Buldhana over an email threatening to bomb Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case, heightening security concerns.

An email threatening to bomb the car of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was received at Goregaon Police Station, prompting immediate action by law enforcement. An FIR has been registered under sections 351(3), 351(4), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the matter was swiftly handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation.

Two suspects arrested from Buldhana

A special team from the Mumbai Crime Branch, with assistance from Buldhana Police, has arrested two individuals in connection with the email threat. The suspects have been identified as:

1. Mangesh Achyutrao Wayal, 35 years old

2. Abhay Gajanan Shingane, 22 years old

Both are residents of Deulgaon Mahi, Taluka Deulgaon Raja, District Buldhana, Maharashtra, and were apprehended from their hometown.

Suspects being brought to Mumbai for further investigation

Following their arrest, both suspects are being transported to Mumbai, where they will be interrogated by the Mumbai Crime Branch to determine the motive behind the threat and any possible larger conspiracy.

The case has heightened security concerns, and law enforcement agencies are on high alert as the investigation continues.