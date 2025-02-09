Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Eknath Shinde announces health initiatives, including daycare chemotherapy centres in six cities

Eknath Shinde announces health initiatives, including daycare chemotherapy centres in six cities

Maharashtra: The 80 portable digital hand-held X-ray machines will help detect tuberculosis in rural districts, while the new CT scan facilities will be available at hospitals in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dahanu.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Feb 09, 2025 23:36 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 23:37 IST
Eknath Shinde announces health initiatives, Eknath Shinde on health initiatives in maharashtra, maha
Image Source : EKNATH SHINDE (X) Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government will set up daycare chemotherapy centres in six cities to improve cancer care, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday (February 9).

These will come up at-

  1. Thane
  2. Solapur
  3. Ahilyanagar
  4. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  5. Nanded
  6. Wardha

This initiative includes the launch of eight cancer mobile vans, 102 ambulances, seven advanced life support ambulances, two CT (computed tomography) machines and 80 digital handheld X-ray machines to cater to underserved areas, he said.

"Some two crore women across Maharashtra would receive comprehensive health check-ups under a new programme that covers tests for blood pressure, diabetes, haemoglobin etc. The mobile health check-up units will ensure women in even the most rural areas receive proper medical attention," Shinde said.

"Like the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell, which has helped 51,000 patients by providing Rs 460 crore in financial assistance over the past two years, a 'Deputy Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell' will be set up. Additionally, seven Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances will be stationed in districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Raigad," he informed.

Related Stories
Eknath Shinde takes a swipe at Uddhav's 'wounded lion' remark, likens Amit Shah to 'Wagh Nakh'

Eknath Shinde takes a swipe at Uddhav's 'wounded lion' remark, likens Amit Shah to 'Wagh Nakh'

Conspiracy to frame CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde during Uddhav Thackeray govt? SIT formed to probe

Conspiracy to frame CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde during Uddhav Thackeray govt? SIT formed to probe

Eknath Shinde gives Cabinet meetings a miss amid political upheavals in Maharashtra | Details

Eknath Shinde gives Cabinet meetings a miss amid political upheavals in Maharashtra | Details

Operation Tiger in Maharashtra: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs may switch to Shinde camp, Raut refutes claims

Operation Tiger in Maharashtra: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs may switch to Shinde camp, Raut refutes claims

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde, says 'keep aside ED, CBI and fight with us'

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde, says 'keep aside ED, CBI and fight with us'

Delhi Election Results 2025: NDA leaders congratulate BJP for big victory, laud party's performance

Delhi Election Results 2025: NDA leaders congratulate BJP for big victory, laud party's performance

Mental health, well-being care 

During the occasion, the 'Mayaka' app was launched to promote mental health and well-being. On the occasion, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprav Jadhav said a naturopathy and wellness central as well as a herbal garden will be set up in Dare village of Satara district.

The 'Har Ghar Ayurveda' scheme was also launched on this occasion.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement