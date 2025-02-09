Eknath Shinde announces health initiatives, including daycare chemotherapy centres in six cities

Follow us on Image Source : EKNATH SHINDE (X) Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government will set up daycare chemotherapy centres in six cities to improve cancer care, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday (February 9).

These will come up at-

Thane Solapur Ahilyanagar Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Nanded Wardha

This initiative includes the launch of eight cancer mobile vans, 102 ambulances, seven advanced life support ambulances, two CT (computed tomography) machines and 80 digital handheld X-ray machines to cater to underserved areas, he said.

"Some two crore women across Maharashtra would receive comprehensive health check-ups under a new programme that covers tests for blood pressure, diabetes, haemoglobin etc. The mobile health check-up units will ensure women in even the most rural areas receive proper medical attention," Shinde said.

"Like the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell, which has helped 51,000 patients by providing Rs 460 crore in financial assistance over the past two years, a 'Deputy Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell' will be set up. Additionally, seven Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances will be stationed in districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Sindhudurg, Pune, Ratnagiri, and Raigad," he informed.

Mental health, well-being care

During the occasion, the 'Mayaka' app was launched to promote mental health and well-being. On the occasion, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprav Jadhav said a naturopathy and wellness central as well as a herbal garden will be set up in Dare village of Satara district.

The 'Har Ghar Ayurveda' scheme was also launched on this occasion.