EC revises Maharashtra SIR schedule, final voter list to be published on November 16

Mumbai:

The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, postponing the publication of the final voter list from November 4 to November 16, 2026.

Under the revised programme, the qualifying date for the electoral roll will remain October 1, 2026. However, the deadline for filing claims and objections, including requests for inclusion or correction of names in the voter list, has been extended from September 30 to October 12, 2026.

Claims and objections deadline extended

According to the revised schedule, the process of issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will continue from August 31 to November 10, 2026. The extension gives voters additional time to check their details and submit requests for corrections or inclusion in the electoral roll. Voters should verify their names, addresses and other particulars to ensure that any discrepancies are addressed through the prescribed process.

Final electoral roll to be published on November 16

The Election Commission will publish the final electoral roll on November 16 after completing the remaining stages of the revision exercise. The earlier schedule had set November 4 as the final publication date. The latest revision pushes the deadline back by 12 days. The qualifying date remains October 1, 2026, which will be used to determine eligibility for inclusion in the electoral roll under the revision exercise.

Background of Maharashtra's SIR exercise

The Election Commission had previously revised the SIR schedule in August following a request from the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra. Under that programme, the draft electoral roll was scheduled for publication on August 31, while the final list was initially due on November 4 after an earlier revision.

The house-to-house enumeration exercise concluded on August 17. According to information released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra has around 9.78 crore electors. Of these, 7.71 crore electors, or 78.85 per cent, submitted their filled and signed Enumeration Forms during the exercise conducted between June 30 and August 17.

The remaining 2.07 crore electors were categorised as "Uncollectable EF" under the prescribed norms, based on the factual status recorded during the exercise. The latest revision changes the remaining deadlines, with the final electoral roll now scheduled for publication on November 16, 2026.

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