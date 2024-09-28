EC holds review meeting for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, directs focus on voter facilities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at meeting

As the Maharashtra assembly is set to conclude its tenure this year, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu reviewed preparedness in Maharashtra for the upcoming elections on Saturday. He held a meeting which was attended by all District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Municipal Commissioners (MCs), Divisional Commissioners, Inspector General (IGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs).

During the meeting, the CEC directed all the officials to ensure minimum facilities and proper management of voter queues at every polling station. Additionally, CEC Kumar instructed all the DEOs to visit polling stations to check all arrangements personally. "Put up benches for voters in queue, provide drinking water, and take care of parking in congested areas," he directed.

He also directed officials to ensure proper signage and directions where there are multiple polling stations in one location. The Election Commission sought updates on electoral offences related to FIRs from the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Meanwhile, Kumar insisted on a quick response to fake news on social media, directing that all cases related to personnel, EVMs, and social media be reviewed.

EC seeks clarification on non-complaince of transfer orders

Earlier on Friday, the EC issued a stern warning to the Maharashtra government, seeking an explanation from the chief secretary and state police chief for not fully implementing its orders on official transfers.

In a review meeting on Friday, he pointed out that despite a directive issued on July 31, 2024, to transfer officials who have been in their current posts for more than three years. He asked the Chief Secretary why the state is reluctant to transfer revenue officers from key posts, and why over 100 police inspectors are in key positions in Mumbai. Additionally, Kumar instructed the Excise Commissioner to stop the flow of illegal liquor from neighbouring states ahead of the elections.

"Directed the Excise Commissioner to keep a close eye on the movement and distribution of any kind of illegal liquor in the state," sources reported. The CEC further directed enforcement agencies to check helicopters of all leaders and star campaigners, stating, "No favours to anyone and all to be treated equally." He warned against illegal cash movement disguised as police vans and ambulances, stressing that "agencies should closely monitor illegal cash movement." The CEC also ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau Director to watch for inter-border drug movement and ensure strict surveillance on critical routes.

Assemble elections in Maharashtra

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26 and elections are expected to be held before then. The Election Commission is currently in the state to oversee preparations for the assembly elections, which will be held in 288 constituencies.

(With ANI Inputs)