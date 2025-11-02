Mumbai: Dubai fugitive 'Shera' extradited to India in crackdown on global drug syndicate Investigations revealed that Sheikh managed secret drug production facilities overseas and maintained direct operational ties with several narcotics networks across India.

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested and extradited a key accused in a major international drug trafficking network. Salman Salim Sheikh, also known by his alias Shera Batla, was apprehended in Dubai several weeks ago and has now been brought back to India following the completion of formal extradition proceedings.

Arrest linked to 2022 Mephedrone seizure

According to ANC Deputy Commissioner Nawanath Dhawale, Sheikh’s arrest is tied to a 2022 seizure of 995 grams of mephedrone- popularly known as MD. On August 3, 2022, Mumbai Police officers patrolling the area near Mumbai Central’s Belasis Road detained a suspect, 28-year-old Mohammad Shahrukh Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, in possession of the contraband. The arrested individual later revealed that the drugs had been supplied by Salman Sheikh, who was then operating from Dubai.

Investigations uncovered that Sheikh ran clandestine drug manufacturing units abroad while maintaining direct supply links to multiple narcotics networks across India. His operations reportedly covered production, packaging, and distribution of synthetic drugs like mephedrone.

Extradition from Dubai and India-wide links

Following the issuance of a Red Corner Notice by Interpol earlier this year, Sheikh was arrested in the United Arab Emirates. After coordination between UAE authorities and Indian enforcement agencies, he was extradited to India to face trial.

Sheikh is the fourth major international suspect to be repatriated under India’s broader crackdown on global drug syndicates with local operations. His return marks another significant step in dismantling transnational narcotics networks linked to Indian drug factories.

Deep connections to multiple narcotics factories

Police sources confirmed Sheikh’s active role in running or financing several illegal drug manufacturing units across India. These include the Mysuru drug factory, a facility in Telangana, and another in Akola. He was also connected to a major drug bust reported from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area in 2022.

Investigators believe Sheikh acted as a central coordinator, facilitating the production and interstate movement of chemical drugs through a web of associates spread across Maharashtra and southern India.

Court remand and pending cases

Sheikh, a resident of Dongri in South Mumbai, was presented before a city court following his return. He has been remanded to five days of police custody for further interrogation. Authorities revealed that Sheikh already has six criminal cases registered against him in various Mumbai locations.

The Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell stated that the extradition signifies a major success in their efforts to track and bring home high-profile fugitives controlling international drug operations from foreign soil.