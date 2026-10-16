Drugs worth Rs 15.87 crore seized, 72 cases registered, 61 accused arrested in two days in Mumbai

Mumbai:

As part of the 'Nasha-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Drug-Free India Campaign) and the 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' campaign, the Mumbai Police conducted a special drive on October 14 and 15 and the operation mainly focused on cracking down on drug trafficking, tightening the net around habitual offenders, and raising awareness among citizens about the dangers of drug abuse.

Over these two days, the police registered 72 cases and arrested 61 individuals in connection with offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to DCP Raj Tilak Roshan of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and DCP Purnima Chougule of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, 21 individuals who were wanted or absconding in NDPS-related cases were arrested. Additionally, 40 other suspects wanted in similar cases were also apprehended.

During this special drive, narcotics and other contraband valued at Rs 15.87 crore were seized. The confiscated substances include ganja (cannabis), heroin, charas, brown sugar, LSD, cocaine, hashish, and hydroponic cannabis—totaling 46.16 kilograms. Furthermore, 9,540 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup were also recovered.

Action taken under MCOCA and preventive measures in NDPS cases

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan stated that as part of the crackdown on organised crime syndicates involved in the drug trade, the police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against five individuals in one of the NDPS-related cases. Meanwhile, a habitual offender has been detained in Nashik Jail for one year under the 'Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act,' which is designed to curb the illegal trafficking of narcotics.

Furthermore, as part of restrictive measures against habitual offenders, action was also taken at locations associated with them. According to the police, 20 structures linked to these offenders were demolished, and action was taken against 145 illegal 'paan-tobacco' stalls. However, the precise legal nature of the demolition/eviction actions should be verified with the concerned police official.

Awareness campaign conducted at 9,031 locations

DCP Poornima Chougule of the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell stated that alongside enforcement actions against drugs, a strong emphasis has been placed on public awareness. Awareness campaigns were also conducted at a total of 9,031 locations, including Ganeshotsav and Navratri pandals, Garba events, and other public spaces. Through these efforts, the message regarding the harmful consequences of drug abuse and how to prevent it reached 183,108 citizens.

The police stressed that these anti-drug operations are part of an ongoing, sustained effort, and that strict action will continue to be taken under the 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign.

Police appeal to citizens on sale or trafficking of drugs

The Mumbai Police has urged citizens to inform them if they come across any information regarding the sale or trafficking of drugs, or any related illicit activities, so that appropriate action can be taken against those involved.

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