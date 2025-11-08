Doctors at Mumbai's Cooper hospital beaten after patients death | Video In a shocking incident at Mumbai’s Cooper Government Hospital on Friday, relatives of a deceased patient attacked doctors in the emergency ward.

Mumbai:

An alarming incident took place at the Cooper Government Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Relatives of a critically ill patient, who was declared dead shortly after being brought to the emergency ward, allegedly blamed the doctors for negligence and physically assaulted them.

Following the attack, panic and tension spread across the hospital premises. Several doctors and healthcare staff expressed fear and frustration, citing repeated instances of violence against medical professionals during emergencies.

CCTV video emerges

Central MARD condemns incident

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) has issued a strong condemnation.

In its statement, Central MARD described the attack as “extremely aggressive,” alleging that hospital security staff stood by and failed to intervene despite being present. “These young doctors were assaulted while performing their duty to save a life. Such courage and dedication were met with senseless violence,” the association said.

Calling the incident a “brutal attack on humanity and the medical fraternity,” the association demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent legal action against them. It also sought the suspension of negligent security personnel who did not act to protect the doctors.

Central MARD further urged the authorities to strengthen hospital security, calling for trained, armed, and accountable guards to be deployed round the clock in critical areas such as the casualty ward, ICU, and maternity sections, all under continuous CCTV monitoring.