Diwali bonus: BMC announces ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000 for employees during festive season Diwali Bonus: The BMC said community health volunteers (CHVs) will be given 'Bhai Dooj' gift of Rs 14,000, while kindergarten teachers and helpers will receive Rs 5,000.

Mumbai:

In a piece of good news for the employees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 31,000 for its staff for Diwali.

"Each eligible BMC officer and employee along with teachers and non-teaching staff of aided private primary and secondary schools, including teaching assistants and education service workers will receive Rs 31,000 as ex-gratia. Ex-gratia will also be given to shikshan sevaks and employees of teacher training institutes (aided and unaided)," a BMC release said.

In addition, community health volunteers (CHVs) will be given 'Bhai Dooj' gift of Rs 14,000, while kindergarten teachers and helpers will receive Rs 5,000, the release added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have extended Diwali greetings to all BMC officers and employees, it said.