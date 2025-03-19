Disha Salian death: Father moves Bombay HC, seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, CBI probe Disha Salian's father has approached the Bombay High Court, demanding a fresh probe into her death and an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray. The plea alleged murder, and cover-up, and sought a CBI investigation.

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter’s mysterious death in June 2020. The petition urges the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Salian said.

Petition alleges murder and cover-up

The plea alleges that Disha Salian was brutally raped and murdered, and that a politically motivated cover-up followed to protect influential figures. Initially, the family believed the Mumbai Police’s investigation was genuine, but they now claim it was a deliberate attempt to suppress crucial evidence.

"The Mumbai Police hastily closed the case as suicide or accidental death without considering forensic evidence, circumstantial proof, or eyewitness testimonies," the petition states.

Lawyer confirms petition filing process

Salian's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, stated that they are in the process of officially filing the petition and expect to get it numbered in the High Court's registry department on Thursday.

Disha Salian's death and Sushant Singh Rajput connection

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after allegedly falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. The Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time.

Less than a week later, on June 14, 2020, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. While Mumbai Police initially termed it a suicide, the case was later handed over to the CBI, further fueling speculation about possible links between the two deaths.

The petition is expected to add a new twist to the long-running controversy surrounding both cases.

