Dindoshi Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Dindoshi Assembly Election 2024: The Dindoshi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Dindoshi is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra. It is a suburb in Malad. The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu won the Dindoshi constituency in 2019. In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu registered a win in the Mulund constituency. In 2009, Rajhans Singh Dhananjaysingh of the Congress party registered his victory from the seat.

Dindoshi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,56,300 voters in the Dindoshi constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,869 voters were male and 64,187 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 241 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dindoshi in 2019 was 44 (43 were men and 1 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Dindoshi constituency was 1,59,556. Out of this, 94,123 voters were male and 65,141 were female. There were 292 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 48 (32 were men and 16 were women).

Dindoshi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Dindoshi constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 (Wednesday), along with the other 287 constituencies of the state.

Dindoshi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Dindoshi will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Dindoshi Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has fielded Sanjay Nirupam's name for the Dindoshi seat. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu will contest from the Dindoshi seat. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar fielded Rajendra Tanaji Sasane from the Dindoshi seat.

Ajit Pawar led NCP fielded Narahari Jirwal and Sharad Pawar's NCP gave a ticket to Sunita Charoskar from the Dindoshi seat.

Dindoshi Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu won the seat with a margin of 44,511 votes. He was polled 82,203 votes with a vote share of 52.61%. Sunil defeated NCP candidate Vidya Chavan, who got 37,692 votes (24.13%). MNS candidate Arun Dhondiram Surve stood third with 25,854 (16.55%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,52,970 and VBA candidate Siddharth Atmaram Kakde was in the fourth position with 3,326 votes (2.13%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sunil Prabhu won the seat. He was polled 56,577 votes with a vote share of 35.47%. Congress candidate Rajhans Singh got 36,749 (23.04%) and was the runner-up. Sunil Rajaram defeated Sangale by a margin of 25,339 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,58,379. BJP candidate Mohit Kamboj came in third with 36,169 votes (22.67%), and MNS candidate Shalini Jeetendra Thackeray was in the fourth position with 14,662 votes (9.19%).

Dindoshi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena-then undivided)

2014- Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena-then undivided)

2009- Rajhans Singh Dhananjaysingh (Congress)

2004- Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao (Congress)

1999- Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao (Congress)

1995- Deotale Sanjay Wamanrao (Congress)

1990- Temurde Moreshwar Vitthalrao (Janata Dal)

1985- Moreshwar Vithalrao Temurde (Independent Candidate)

1980-Dadasaheb Deotale (Congress)

Dindoshi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections was 1,52,970 or 55.49% in the Dindoshi Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,58,379 or 53.63%.