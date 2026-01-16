Dhule Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP leads in 47 seats as trends emerge Counting in Dhule Municipal Corporation elections shows BJP in a dominant position, leading in 47 of 74 seats as trends emerge. AIMIM follows with 10 seats, while NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) trail far behind, indicating BJP control.

Mumbai:

Counting for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections is still underway, but trends from Dhule now present a clearer picture of the political outcome. As per the latest available data, results or leads have emerged in 70 of the 74 seats of the Dhule Municipal Corporation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party in a commanding position.

According to current trends, the BJP is leading in 47 seats, placing it well beyond the majority mark and all but confirming its control of the civic body. This performance marks a major setback for the opposition alliance, including the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is emerging as the second-largest force, leading in 10 seats, particularly in Muslim-dominated areas. The Nationalist Congress Party is ahead in eight seats, while the Shiv Sena is leading in four seats. Candidates from other parties and groups are ahead in one seat. The Congress and MNS have failed to make an impact in the current trends.

While counting is still in progress for the remaining wards, the BJP’s strong lead has effectively settled the question of control in the Dhule Municipal Corporation. The trends underline the party’s organisational strength and sustained voter support in the city.

The current scenario mirrors the outcome of the 2018 Dhule Municipal Corporation elections, when the BJP had secured a decisive majority by winning 50 of the 74 seats. As counting continues, the final tally is awaited, but the broader political verdict in Dhule has already become clear.