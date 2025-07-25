Dharavi Redevelopment Project survey nears completion with strong resident participation Dharavi Redevelopment Project: The DRP helpline has emerged as a crucial tool for communication, allowing residents to ask questions, resolve doubts, and express concerns. Of the 300+ calls received specifically about eligibility in the last month, many involved requests for required documents.

Mumbai:

As the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) enters the final phase of its eligibility survey, there has been a surge in participation and interest from residents. In the past 30 days, the project's toll-free helpline has recorded over 700 calls, with nearly 41 per cent of inquiries related to the door-to-door survey process- a key step in determining who qualifies for new housing under the project.

DRP officials noted this response reflects a growing awareness among residents and their fear of being left out of one of the most ambitious urban renewal programs in the world.

Kumbharwada and other resistant pockets join in

While a few areas, such as Kumbharwada, Compound 13, and tenements on private lands had initially resisted the survey, attitudes are shifting. In the past two days, officials have observed that Kumbharwada residents have voluntarily started numbering their tenements, indicating a desire to participate in the redevelopment benefits.

Officials said the trend suggests residents now recognise that time is running out, and the urgency to be included in the eligibility list is growing.

Helpline becomes key channel for clarity and inclusion

The DRP helpline has emerged as a crucial tool for communication, allowing residents to ask questions, resolve doubts, and express concerns. Of the 300+ calls received specifically about eligibility in the last month, many involved requests for required documents, queries on survey timelines, and questions about new home allotments.

There have also been inquiries about the recent awareness campaign, unit sizes, and the status of upper-floor structures.

Vision for a transformed Dharavi

Approved in May, the DRP Master Plan envisions a world-class urban district built upon Dharavi’s existing strengths. The plan includes walkable neighbourhoods, access to schools, healthcare, and community centers, and a redeveloped waterfront promenade along the river’s edge.

Infrastructure upgrades will include the widening of existing roads and the creation of a 21-km new road network, enhancing mobility and accessibility across the region. A DRP official emphasised the project’s inclusive and transparent approach, saying,

“The volume and quality of engagement show that Dharavikars are informed, motivated, and ready for transformation. This is truly a 'housing for all' initiative that will reshape not just structures, but lives.”