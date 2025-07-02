Dharavi makeover begins: Over 75 per cent of households eligible in first redevelopment list | Check details The Dharavi Redevelopment Project has called for suggestions and objections from affected tenement holders regarding the Draft Annexure-II. Residents can submit their feedback to the DRP office by July 5, as part of efforts to promote transparency and public participation in the ongoing process.

Mumbai:

In a landmark move, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has released its first eligibility list, marking a major milestone in one of India’s most ambitious urban renewal schemes. According to the data, over 75 per cent of tenement holders listed in Sector 6 (Meghwadi and Ganesh Nagar in Mahim) have been found eligible for new homes under the scheme.

Who’s eligible and what they will get?

As per the DRP guidelines-

Residents who settled before January 1, 2000, will get a 350 sq ft flat within Dharavi.

Residents who moved in between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2011, are entitled to 300 sq ft units at alternative sites outside Dharavi.

Those unable to furnish documents will not qualify until verification is completed.

From the 505 tenements listed-

229 have been declared eligible so far.

70 are pending additional documentation.

137 cases await Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) verification.

31 tenements haven't submitted documents.

38 are designated as amenity structures.

Inclusivity at the core: DRP’s commitment

SVR Srinivas, DRP CEO, reaffirmed the project's inclusive intent: “Every resident will get a house, either inside or outside Dharavi, based on eligibility.” He also emphasised that all commercial units, regardless of eligibility, would receive space within Dharavi itself. A proposal has been submitted to allow ineligible commercial units to rent from the 10 per cent commercial space reserved in every society, ensuring their livelihood continuity within Dharavi.

Upper-floor tenants finally get recognised

Breaking away from convention, the DRP has extended eligibility to 59 upper-floor tenement holders, who were typically excluded in past Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes. Under a unique 'hire-purchase' model-

These residents will get 300 sq ft homes on rent for 12 years.

After 12 years, ownership will be transferred.

Alternatively, they may purchase the homes at government-fixed rates at any time within that period.

Ground floor stats: Majority qualify for in-situ housing

From the 170 verified ground-floor tenements (residential, commercial, or mixed-use)-

157 qualify for in-situ 350 sq ft homes (settled pre-2000). 13 qualify for subsidised 300 sq ft homes outside Dharavi under the 'Shashulk Eligible category' (settled between 2000–2011), with a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Relocation but with dignity: Modern homes in MMR

Residents not eligible for in-situ resettlement will be relocated to well-equipped colonies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These homes will be modern, well-maintained, and free of maintenance charges for 10 years- a significant shift from earlier slum rehabilitation approaches that often resulted in evictions or subpar housing.

Suggestions invited until July 5

The DRP has invited suggestions and objections regarding the Draft Annexure-II. Affected tenement holders can submit their feedback to the DRP office by July 5 (Saturday), ensuring transparency and participation in the redevelopment process.