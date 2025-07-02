Dharavi makeover begins: Over 75 per cent of households eligible in first redevelopment list | Check details

In a landmark move, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has released its first eligibility list, marking a major milestone in one of India’s most ambitious urban renewal schemes. According to the data, over 75 per cent of tenement holders listed in Sector 6 (Meghwadi and Ganesh Nagar in Mahim) have been found eligible for new homes under the scheme.
Who’s eligible and what they will get?
As per the DRP guidelines-
- Residents who settled before January 1, 2000, will get a 350 sq ft flat within Dharavi.
- Residents who moved in between January 1, 2000 and January 1, 2011, are entitled to 300 sq ft units at alternative sites outside Dharavi.
- Those unable to furnish documents will not qualify until verification is completed.
From the 505 tenements listed-
- 229 have been declared eligible so far.
- 70 are pending additional documentation.
- 137 cases await Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) verification.
- 31 tenements haven't submitted documents.
- 38 are designated as amenity structures.
Inclusivity at the core: DRP’s commitment
SVR Srinivas, DRP CEO, reaffirmed the project's inclusive intent: “Every resident will get a house, either inside or outside Dharavi, based on eligibility.” He also emphasised that all commercial units, regardless of eligibility, would receive space within Dharavi itself. A proposal has been submitted to allow ineligible commercial units to rent from the 10 per cent commercial space reserved in every society, ensuring their livelihood continuity within Dharavi.
Upper-floor tenants finally get recognised
Breaking away from convention, the DRP has extended eligibility to 59 upper-floor tenement holders, who were typically excluded in past Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes. Under a unique 'hire-purchase' model-
- These residents will get 300 sq ft homes on rent for 12 years.
- After 12 years, ownership will be transferred.
- Alternatively, they may purchase the homes at government-fixed rates at any time within that period.
Ground floor stats: Majority qualify for in-situ housing
From the 170 verified ground-floor tenements (residential, commercial, or mixed-use)-
- 157 qualify for in-situ 350 sq ft homes (settled pre-2000).
- 13 qualify for subsidised 300 sq ft homes outside Dharavi under the 'Shashulk Eligible category' (settled between 2000–2011), with a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh.
Relocation but with dignity: Modern homes in MMR
Residents not eligible for in-situ resettlement will be relocated to well-equipped colonies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These homes will be modern, well-maintained, and free of maintenance charges for 10 years- a significant shift from earlier slum rehabilitation approaches that often resulted in evictions or subpar housing.
Suggestions invited until July 5
The DRP has invited suggestions and objections regarding the Draft Annexure-II. Affected tenement holders can submit their feedback to the DRP office by July 5 (Saturday), ensuring transparency and participation in the redevelopment process.