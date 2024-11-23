Dharavi Assembly Election Results LIVE: Shinde Sena eyes Congress bastion

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dharavi Election Results LIVE

Dharavi Assembly Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun, with the Election Commission ready to announce the results shortly. The Dharavi Assembly constituency saw a high-intensity contest in the 2024 elections between Dr Jyoti Gaikwad of Congress and Shiv Sena candidate Rajesh Khandare.

Dr Jyoti is the younger sister of Prof. Varsha Gaikwad, the Mumbai Congress President, a four-time Dharavi MLA, and a former minister. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Varsha Gaikwad won the Mumbai North Central seat, defeating BJP’s Ujjwal Nikam.

Dharavi Assembly Constituency

The Dharavi Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 178 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is an SC seat and is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Dharavi is part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP contested the election in alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s NCP and other smaller parties. On the other hand, in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) were in alliance.

Dharavi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,50,251 voters in the Dharavi constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,42,365 were male and 1,07,882 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 99 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dharavi in 2019 was 19 (18 men and 1 woman).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Dharavi constituency was 2,39,073. Out of this, 1,38,083 voters were male and 1,00,990 were female voters. There were 46 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dharavi in 2014 was 14 (9 men and 5 women).

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath won the seat with a margin of 11,824 votes (10.09%). She was polled 53,954 votes with a vote share of 45.31%. She defeated Shiv Sena candidate Ashish Vasant More, who got 42,130 votes (35.38%). AIMIM candidate Manoj Sansare stood third with 13,099 votes (11%), and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Kawade Sandeep Vinayak was in the fourth position with 4,062 votes (3.41%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,19,077 (47.58%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath won the seat. She was polled 47,718 votes with a vote share of 40.38%. Shiv Sena candidate Baburao Mane got 32,390 votes (27.41%) and was the runner-up. Eknath defeated Mane by a margin of 15,328 votes (13.13%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,18,160 (49.42%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Divya Dholay came in third with 20,763 votes (17.57%) and Independent candidate Hanumantha S Nandepalli stood fourth with just 5,333 votes (4.51%).