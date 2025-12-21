Advertisement
Dharashiv (Osmanabad) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Dharashiv (Osmanabad) has a total of 189 seats of Municipal Councils and no seats of Nagar Panchayats.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) conducted the elections for urban local bodies in the state in two phases. Phase 1 elections were held on December 2, and Phase 2 was held on December 20. These two phases encompassed several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, and Konkan.

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) District overview

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) has a total of 189 seats in Municipal Councils and no seats in Nagar Panchayats. (Bhoom: 20, Kalamb: 20, Murum: 20, Naldurg: 20, Dharashiv (Osmanabad): 41, Paranda: 20, Tuljapur: 23 and Umerga: 25 Municipal Councils)

The counting of votes is currently underway, and the results for all 189 Municipal Council seats are being announced today. Here are the live result updates.

 

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Elections were held in two phases

    The elections were scheduled in two phases: Tuesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 20, 2025. According to the information available, the vote count will take place on Sunday, i.e., December 21, 2025. 

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Dharashiv (Osmanabad) counting to begin shortly

    Counting of votes for municipal council (nagar parishad) and municipal panchayat (nagar panchayat) elections in Maharashtra will begin at 10 am today, i.e. December 21, 2025. 

