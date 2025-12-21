Live Osmanabad or Dharashiv Local Body Election Results 2025: Counting to begin shortly Dharashiv (Osmanabad) Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: Dharashiv (Osmanabad) has a total of 189 seats of Municipal Councils and no seats of Nagar Panchayats.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) conducted the elections for urban local bodies in the state in two phases. Phase 1 elections were held on December 2, and Phase 2 was held on December 20. These two phases encompassed several Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats across the state's six administrative divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad, Nashik, Amravati, and Konkan.

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) District overview

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) has a total of 189 seats in Municipal Councils and no seats in Nagar Panchayats. (Bhoom: 20, Kalamb: 20, Murum: 20, Naldurg: 20, Dharashiv (Osmanabad): 41, Paranda: 20, Tuljapur: 23 and Umerga: 25 Municipal Councils)

The counting of votes is currently underway, and the results for all 189 Municipal Council seats are being announced today. Here are the live result updates.