Devendra Fadnavis to replace Eknath Shinde as next Maharashtra CM, claims senior BJP leader

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 01, 2024 22:31 IST, Updated : Dec 01, 2024 22:34 IST
Image Source : PTI BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra who will be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting to be held either on December 2 or 3, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.

