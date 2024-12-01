Devendra Fadnavis to replace Eknath Shinde as next Maharashtra CM, claims senior BJP leader

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra who will be elected as the legislature party leader in a meeting to be held either on December 2 or 3, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.
