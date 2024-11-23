'Devendra Fadnavis should be made next Maharashtra CM', says BJP MLC Pravin Darekar

Follow us on Image Source : PRAVIN DAREKAR (X) BJP MLC Pravin Darekar with Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Pravin Darekar today (November 23) demanded that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be appointed as the next chief minister of the state with early trends in the counting of votes for the assembly elections suggesting a win for the Mahayuti combine.

In the alliance, the party that secures the highest number of seats will be entitled to get the chief minister's post, he asserted.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in the state, and was leading in 218 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures in the counting of votes by the Election Commission. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 50 seats.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena in 55 and NCP in 35 seats.

Talking to media, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls."

"I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.

When asked about the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena is an ally of the BJP, Darekar said, "As part of the alliance, the party that secures the most seats will be entitled to the post of Chief Minister."

'Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft': BJP's Pravin Darekar takes jibe at UBT leader as Mahayuti leads in Maharashtra

As Mahayuti gains comfortable lead in Maharashtra, BJP leader Pravin Darekar took a hit at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and said that he needs to 'land his aircraft' since the people of the state have cast their votes to the NDA alliance.

"Sanjay Raut needs to land his aircraft on the ground. Victory cannot be achieved by merely abusing, he needs to understand the ground realities of the state. Maharashtra will further progress when there is BJP government both in the state and Centre. This is the reason the public has voted for us. I especially thank the Ladli Behenas in the state. I think Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM again," Pravin Darekar told media.

Sanjay Raut says Mahayuti have done 'gadbad'

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed concerns over the trends emerging from the counting of votes in Maharashtra for the recently held assembly elections, saying that they have done 'gadbad' to steal Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seats. He said that such results are being imposed because this cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra.

Raut further questioned the number of seats NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena were getting, saying that the public doesn't agree with these results.

"They have done some 'gadbad', they have stolen some of our seats. This cannot be the public's decision. Even the public does not agree with these results. Once the results are out, we will talk more. In every election seat, money-counting machines were installed. Is it possible that Shinde will get 60 seats, Ajit Pawar will get 40 seats and BJP will get 125 seats? The people of this state are not dishonest. We have their faith in the people of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told mediapersons in Mumbai."Such a result has been imposed. This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want in their hearts. This cannot happen. I would like to only say that this is not the decision of people," Raut added.

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader lashed out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar saying that his party was getting more than 40 seats."What did they do that they are getting more than 120 seats?" Raut asked. Meanwhile Senior Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj once again blamed EVMS for the poor showing, "As long as there are EVMs, elections cannot be fair. The election trends of Maharashtra clearly indicate that this is the victory of EVM.

"The complaints from the INDIA bloc comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark leading on 220 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 52 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India at 11 am.

According to initial trends, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 55 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 35, and the BJP has the most, leading in 128 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), which is part of the maha Yuti alliance has one seat. Meanwhile, in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 13 seats, Congress in 20 seats, and the UBT Sena in 17 seats. Samajwadi Party, which is supporting the Aghadi alliance leads in 2 seats.