Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar become Deputy CMs

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis after he takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at a grand ceremony which was attended by several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Fadnavis and his deputies.

Fadnavis, who occupied the CM's post for the third time, along with two deputy chief ministers took the oath of office. Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde also took oath as deputy chief ministers next.

Earlier, while Pawar had said he would take oath on Thursday, there was no official confirmation yet from the Shinde camp that he would accept the deputy CM post.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will administer the oath of office to Fadnavis and his deputies.

The formation of the new government comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls and results on November 23. Fadnavis, 54, who represents Nagpur South West constituency, emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House. Together with allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

Earlier in the day. Fadnavis visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple here in the morning and performed a puja. On Wednesday, Fadnavis, with Shinde and Ajit Pawar, met Governor Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form a government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners. Before that, Fadnavis was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

PM Modi and other dignitaries attend oath-taking ceremony

Over 42,000 attendees attended the mega event in Mumbai. Besides PM Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states and Bollywood stars attended the event. Special arrangements were made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement was made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions.