Devendra Fadnavis calls Raj Thackeray ‘open university’, says 'MNS chief has his own statute' Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant on May 12 met Raj Thackeray days after there was talk of a possible rapprochement between the MNS chief and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting also came ahead of pending civic elections in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

Amid talks of a potential alliance between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (May 14) said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained communication with Raj Thackeray.

“We have spoken to Raj Thackeray before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, before the Assembly elections, and we will speak to him before the corporation elections as well. But I cannot tell you now what the outcome of those talks will be,” Fadnavis said at an event. Fadnavis described Raj Thackeray as a political entity with unique autonomy.

Raj Thackeray has his own 'statute': Fadnavis

“As you know, Raj is like an open university. He has his own statute. Who will or will not get a degree from such an open university cannot be predicted,” he said. He said such “open statutes” allow for flexibility.

“Those with an open statute can have their own laws and can decide whether to go with anyone. There is hardly any difference between the BJP and the MNS,” Fadnavis said, signalling ideological convergence while avoiding a definitive statement on partnership.

Maharashtra CM on Corporation elections

About the upcoming local body elections in the state, he emphasised the grassroots nature of civic contests. “Corporation elections are always about the party workers. So every party feels it should contest more seats,” he said.

Fadnavis said, “Today, I cannot tell whether there will be an alliance or not. And there are three of us in the 'Mahayuti' (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP).”

According to political analysts, cousins Raj and Uddhav might be exploring ways to collaborate, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where both MNS and Sena (UBT) command influence among Marathi voters.

After the assembly polls, which saw the rout of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), the civic body elections, including in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to be another high-stakes contest.

Uday Samant meets Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant on Tuesday (May 12) met Raj Thackeray days after there was talk of possible rapprochement between the MNS chief and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting also came ahead of pending civic elections in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, but Samant said they did not discuss politics.

He was in Dadar area for official work and called on Raj Thackeray who lives in the same area, said Samant.

"No discussions took place (about alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena). There were no political discussions," the minister maintained when asked by media.

Nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation last month with statements such as they could ignore trivial issues and join forces.

While the MNS chief said uniting in the interests of native Marathi speakers was not difficult, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that `those working against Maharashtra's interests' were not entertained by Raj.

It was believed that he meant the BJP and Eknath Shinde who split the Shiv Sena in 2022 and took away the official name and poll symbol of the party. The BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena were seen as wooing the MNS for an alliance in the coming civic elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the party responded positively to Raj's overtures.

"We are waiting for them to reciprocate our response. We respected public sentiments. Till now, we were being accused that we did not want rapprochement."