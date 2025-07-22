Devendra Fadnavis responds to birthday praise from Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray: 'We are not enemies' On his 55th birthday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received warm praise from political rivals Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, who contributed tributes to a coffee table book titled Maharashtra Nayak, released by Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday extended his gratitude to political rivals Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray for their warm praise on his birthday, saying that while they may differ ideologically, they are not enemies. The comments from the opposition leaders are part of a coffee table book titled Maharashtra Nayak, released by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan to mark Fadnavis’s 55th birthday.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, his hometown, Fadnavis said he was moved by the tributes penned by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. “We are ideological opponents, not enemies,” he said. “Sharad Pawar is a large-hearted and senior leader. His comments are priceless for me.”

The BJP leader also emphasised the importance of maintaining mutual respect in public life, despite political differences. Fadnavis is a three-time chief minister and the BJP’s first CM in Maharashtra.

Pawar recalls his own journey to top post

In the book, Pawar (84) reminisced about his own tenure as the youngest chief minister of Maharashtra in 1978, when he assumed office at the age of 38. He said seeing Fadnavis reminded him of that early phase in his career, noting the BJP leader's deep administrative knowledge and command over governance.

Injecting a dose of humour, the veteran politician also drew a comparison between their body types, writing that “being on the heavier side was never a deterrent to working hard. How doesn’t he get tired, I wonder.”

Uddhav sees potential for national role

Uddhav Thackeray, in his piece, described Fadnavis as a “studious and loyal” leader who played a key role in building the BJP’s base in Maharashtra, a state long regarded as a Congress stronghold. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also said Fadnavis had the potential to play a larger role on the national stage and wished him well for the future.

Fadnavis, who first became chief minister in 2014 at the age of 44, is the second-youngest CM in the state’s history after Pawar. His rise symbolises the BJP’s emergence as a major political force in Maharashtra over the past decade.

A rare display of civility across party lines

The exchange of mutual respect, particularly in today’s sharply polarised political climate, stood out as a rare moment of civility. The comments of two leaders underline not just Fadnavis’s administrative journey but also a tradition of political engagement where opponents can acknowledge each other's contributions without compromising on ideological differences.

(With inputs from PTI)